CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $214,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $300,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

