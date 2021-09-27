CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,249 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.13 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01.

