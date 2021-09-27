CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 174,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 39,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.