CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $30.57 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

