CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

