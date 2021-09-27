CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $38,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.50. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

