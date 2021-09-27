Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $178,801.20

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Chronologic has a market cap of $178,801.20 and $3,539.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00128943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

