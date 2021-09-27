Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.