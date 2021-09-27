Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $65,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $458.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

