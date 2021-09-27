ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

