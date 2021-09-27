Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.32

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 326413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

