Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CE stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 12 month low of $103.30 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

