CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

CCDBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $55.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

