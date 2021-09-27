Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CBOE stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.60. 345,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

