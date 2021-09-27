Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.89

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.89 and last traded at $123.60, with a volume of 344137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.