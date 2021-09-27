Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after buying an additional 444,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,591,000 after buying an additional 323,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.72. 78,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.