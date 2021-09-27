Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CBIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.78. 17,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

