Castweet (CTT) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $118,362.43 and approximately $244.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.88 or 0.00560920 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00135046 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

