Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.