CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

