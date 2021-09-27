Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $836,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL opened at $205.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.70 and a 200-day moving average of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

