CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $59.00 at Benchmark

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 782,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,685,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,694 shares of company stock worth $14,940,345. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

