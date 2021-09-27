CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,940,345. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

