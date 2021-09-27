Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 30,959 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,959 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Overstock.com worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

