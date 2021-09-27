Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 295,352 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,352 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

