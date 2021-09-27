Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,418,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 347,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,093,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.38. 529,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682,686. The company has a market cap of $497.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

