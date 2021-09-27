Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

