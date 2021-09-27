Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
