Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

