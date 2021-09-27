Canaccord Genuity Increases Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to C$1.10

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.80 target price (up previously from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $430.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

