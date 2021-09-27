Canaccord Genuity Boosts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.00

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,550 shares in the company, valued at C$173,325. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 850,550 shares of company stock worth $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

