Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

