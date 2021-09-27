Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Endo International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

