Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $10,492,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $826,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE RFP opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

