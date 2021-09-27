Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

