Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

