Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $242,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $70.58 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.