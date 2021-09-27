Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $216,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $192.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.25 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.05.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

