Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $149.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

