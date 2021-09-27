Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,468 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $106.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

