Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,177 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of RA opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

