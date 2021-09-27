Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DIVO opened at $35.80 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.