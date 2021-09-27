Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Blink Charging stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.