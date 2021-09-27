BUZZCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $861,117.45 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 252.3% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $861,117.45 and $81.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

