Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

