Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $64.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bumble stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $218,713,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $147,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

