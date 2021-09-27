Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

BRKS opened at $108.74 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.