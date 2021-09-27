Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $97,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.