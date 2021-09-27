Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 203.50

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

TW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 98.52 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

