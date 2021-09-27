Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $62.86

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $955.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.