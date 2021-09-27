Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$4.75

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.14.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

